MAJORELLE Enya Bodysuit in Brown. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS) MAJORELLE Enya Bodysuit in Brown. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS) 95% rayon 5% elastane. Hand wash cold. Bottom snap button closure. Tassel tie shoulder straps. Imported. MALR-WS559. MJS501 U20. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.