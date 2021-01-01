Isabel Marant Enza Sleeveless Pinstripe Top

This sleeveless silk collared blouse has a structured cut and high-low vented hem while timeless pinstripes finish the summery work-wear piece. Point collar Sleeveless Front button close Structured shoulder Vented high-low hem Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Anyone looking for a laid-back blend of bohemian and Parisian-chic knows to turn to Isabel Marant. Since 1994, her namesake label has been the go-to for textured knitwear, flowing dresses and Western-inspired accessories. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Isabel Marant > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Isabel Marant. Color: Red. Size: 0.