Elevate your casual style with the BUGATCHI Enzo Chambray Printed Ooohcotton Tech Performance Short Sleeve Knit Shirt. 8-way stretch allows optimal movement and flexibility compared to previous generations of shirts. Lightweight and breathable. Fabric blend for stretchy feel. Quick dry technology. Button down collar. Short sleeves. Full button french placket. Curved hemline. 92% cotton, 8% spandex. Machine wash, line dry. Imported.