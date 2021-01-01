Epic Allure Quad Roller Skates, White

With LED lighted wheels, rainbow laces and pom-poms, the Epic Allure Quad Roller Skates are fun and fun to wear. The classic roller skate boot has man-made uppers for comfort, while the polyurethane wheels provide a smooth ride indoors and outdoors. The non-marking compound toe stops offer grip, stability, and easy braking. FEATURES: Great for indoor or outdoor use Classic roller skate design with man-made uppers Lightweight plastic polyurethane plate Wheels: 58mm, Polyurethane cast with LED lights Bearings: ABEC-3, Precision Speed, 8mm Double action trucks PU casted high rebound cushions for increased maneuverability Non-adjustable, non-marking toe stops