NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Waterproof Eyeliner - Black - 0.02 fl oz

Live for super-sharp wing inspo? Just wing it with NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner! This eye liner pen makes drawing intensely pigmented lines a breeze. Perfect your feline flick with this ultra-pigmented, waterproof pen that creates liquid lines effortlessly. Featuring a slender and flexible brush tip, this precise liquid eye liner lets you achieve a defined and smooth satin finish. Every stroke is unbelievably fluid and lets you take control of your own look. Control the thickness of your strokes by pressing down just a touch. Fine and natural, broad and bold - the look is always up to you. You can enhance dramatic eye makeup or choose to keep it simple with a classic cat eye look. Tired of unreliable eye makeup? Luckily, there's an easy fix to your smudge problems. This smudge proof eye liner is waterproof, so it won't smear, budge or smudge. Never again will you worry about your eyeliner not lasting all day. This long-lasting formula is made to resist sweat, humidity, crying and precipitation and stays in place until you say when. Choose from two classic eyeliner colors, black or brown, then get ready to line and define. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified. PRO TIP: Change up the pressure on the brush tip to achieve a thin or thick line