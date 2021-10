FEATURES: Durable, adjustable padded shoulder strap provides comfort and easy carrying when transporting skates Zippered side pocket for additional storage Tough, tear-resistant materials deliver durability over a long period of time Plastic ID card holder for easy identification Reinforced seams and heavy-duty zippers for stability and security Designs feature all over graphics for an eye-catching, fun look Fits all Epic™ quad skate models, and the Epic™ Rage and Fury Inline Skates