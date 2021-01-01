Nike Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Running Leggings

EPIC RUNS ON REPEAT. The Nike Epic Luxe Leggings deliver the soft, sleek and breathable comfort you love. Nike's highest-quality fabricsâa feature of our Luxe tights and leggingsâcombine with a lightweight, compressive feel. They use a mid-rise waistband for an ultra-flattering fit. 5 easy-access pockets carry a key or card along for the journey. Luxe is More Luxe leggings feature Nikeâs highest-quality fabrics and features. They use a premium fit and feel, with a soft touch for all levels of running. The tights are supportive in all the right ways, keeping you focused on the road ahead. Supportive, Breathable Comfort Nike Power fabric provides a range of stretch and support to help you power through whatever your run demands. Perforations at the back calf let cool air in and heat out. Flattering and Functional A seam added to the back yoke elevates the design, and the gusset's shape has been updated for comfort. Multiple Pockets Drop-in pockets at the hips give you easy access to essentials. A zippered pocket at the back can hold a phone, while a drop-in pocket at the front left hip stashes keys or cards. More Benefits Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Raw-cut hem Mid-rise waistband with an adjustable drawcord Reflective details 75â78% polyester/22â25% spandex Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content. Machine wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Style: CN8041; Color: Pure Platinum/Light Smoke Grey; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult