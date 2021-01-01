From epilepsy family awareness support ribbon

Epilepsy Family Awareness Son Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Son Epilepsy support, Epilepsy Niece, Epilepsy nephew, Epilepsy son, Epilepsy daughter, Epilepsy baby, K12Epilepsy Son, Epilepsy Boy, Epilepsy Child, Child, Child awareness, Epilepsy family member, and Epileps 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com