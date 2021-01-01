Epilepsy Warrior Day Epileptic Girl Purple Survivor Advocate T-Shirt

This Epilepsy graphic shows a quote that says Epilepsy Tried To Beat Me But It Messed With The Wrong Girl. A treat for Epilepsy patients, survivors, and warriors who supports raising awareness about central nervous system disorder or neurological disorder. This design is for your family and friends who promote Epilepsy Awareness and are celebrating National Epilepsy Awareness Month. Let's educate people experiencing this lateral disorder to know its symptoms, complication, and treatment. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem