Bauerfeind EpiPoint Elbow Support, Blue

You play a tough game on the court, so prepare for potential recovery with the Bauerfeind® EpiPoint® Elbow Support. This knitted design features a visco-elastic pressure cushion that can help relieve pressure on the tendon attachments with targeted compression to the lateral insertion point. Lightweight pile material with terrycloth lining absorbs perspiration so you may work toward full relief in comfort with the EpiPoint®. FEATURES: Knitted elbow support May help relieve tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, epicondylitis, and pain due to muscle overuse Visco-elastic pressure cushion can help relieve pressure on the tendon attachments with targeted compression to the lateral insertion point Pad pivots and is adjustable to the correct anatomical pressure you desire on the left or right arm Red warning indicator lets you know when the strap is too tight Lighweight pile material lined with terrycloth ensures lasting comfort as it absorbs perspiration Semi-rigid plastic bar retains shape for an ideal fit and durability Size Information: Universal size fits 8.75'' - 13''. Circumference size of the elbow should be taken at the widest point below the elbow joint when the elbow is bent Care Instructions: hand wash Material contents: thermoplastic polyurethane, polyamide, silicone, polyurethane, cotton, polyoxzmethylene, polyester, spring steel strip C75 (coated), elastodiene, elastane, polypropylene, polyacrylate, viscose Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty against defects Model: 120635