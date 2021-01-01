Epoch 4 Sports Sunglasses Blue Mirror - Black

Epoch Eyewear - Epoch 4: Sport Sunglasses - Black Frame/blue Mirror Lenses The Epoch 4 Is Ultra Sporty And Available In A Variety Of Bold Colors. the Arms Feature Co-Injected Inlaid Rubber Providing All Day Comfort With A Non-Slip Fit. All Lenses Are Shatterproof Polycarbonate And Block 100% Of Uv Rays. Epoch Eyewear, A Veteran Owned And Operated Company, Offers Designer Quality Eyewear At A Price You Can't Refuse. We Stand Behind Our Brand, And Customers Can Be Confident In The Quality And Performance Of All Of Our Products. 100% Uva/uvb Protection Lightweight Polycarbonate Frame Shatterproof Pc Lenses Ansi Z87.1 Safety Compliant Fit: Medium - Large