Epoch Men's Integra Lacrosse Arm Pads, Large, Gray

Protect yourself in style with the Epoch Men’s Integra Lacrosse Arm Pads. Constructed from compression molded dual density foam, the Integra arm pads feature Phase Change Technology for maximum comfort and performance in any conditions and Carbon Fiber for improved impact protection. Phase Change Technology Engineered to absorb, store and release heat for optimal thermal comfort and moisture control Senses body heat and reacts accordingly Micro crystals absorb and melt when you sweat to cool you down and solidify and contract when you are cold to warm you up Carbon Fiber Extremely lightweight and flexible for improved impact protection and abrasion resistance Located on elbow caps Compression Molded Dual Density Foam Reduces the amount of stitching needed on the pad for improved flexibility, movement and protection Sandwich Locking System Eliminates pad slippage while allowing for a customized fit and added protection