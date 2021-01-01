Epsilon Ursae Dress Organic Crinckle Cotton (Curve Inclusive) - M/L - Also in: XS/S

We love this dress! We hope you love it as much as we do. We think it is an incredible style for many occasions. Dress day to night. The front scoop neckline exposes your collar bone to make that neckline look longer. Turn around and give a little peekaboo of your back. This is an oversize sexy fit dress. Adjust the straps to hold it in. This is a low back dress with extra room in the back. We recommend a belt to cinch it in if you don\'t want the peekaboo or wear your favorite leggings with the dress.