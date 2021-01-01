Boucheron Epure Steel Bracelet Watch

From the Epure Collection. Expertly crafted in steel with strong lines and a restrained aesthetic, this sleek watch features double gadroons, signature cabochons, and a white dial revealing the clous de Paris (cobblestones) - graphic and emblematic of the City of Light. Je ne Sonne que les Heures Heureuses engraved case-back with sapphire crystal opened on the movement. Oscillating weight engraved with Boucheron masters seal and 1858, year of the Maison's opening. Water-resistant up to 50 meters with a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Mechanical movement Polished steel bezel Secret signature on the sapphire crystal displaying the Vend me column Signature gadroons and cabochon crown White dial Numeral and bar hour markers Date display at 6 oclock Second hand Je ne Sonne que les Heures Heureuses engraved case-back Steel case Black alligator strap Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 5 ATM Power reserve of approx. 42 hours 28'800 bph SIZE Round case; 38mm (1.5"). Fine Jewelry - Fine Jewelry > Boucheron > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Boucheron. Color: Stainless Steel.