Equal Rights For Others It's Not Pie Flower LGBT Pride Month T-Shirt

This sarcastic shirt makes a great gift for a feminist, activist, or anyone who hates Trump and racism! It states" Equal rights for all does not mean fewer rights for you. It's not pie." and features a picture of a slice of pie with whipped cream. This shirt promotes peace, love, gender rights, and equality. Wear it to rallies, marches, to raise awareness of human rights, to make people think of how some people are treated unfairly. Great shirt for school, community center or at the park. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem