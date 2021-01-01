Tropic of C Equator Bikini Top in Orange. - size XS (also in L, M) Tropic of C Equator Bikini Top in Orange. - size XS (also in L, M) 78% polyamide 22% elastane. Made in China. Machine wash cold. Back tie closure. Unpadded. Item not sold as a set. TOFR-WX53. CS60. Inspired by the female form and the beauty of nature, sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C was created by world renowned supermodel Candice Swanepoel. Garnering inspiration from her South African Heritage, she chose to embody the vast colors, textures and prints into each design. From vintage silhouettes with a modern approach, to alluring vacation-ready designs, Tropic of C continues to make all the right waves through the embodiment of femininity and environmentally conscious swimwear.