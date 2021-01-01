Ergo Spectrum Tomato Hot/Cold Water Bottle

Designed to blend in with the natural world, the Ergo Stealth insulated water bottle is the perfect addition to fishing, hunting or camping gear. Plus, the bottle?s hot & cold insulation keeps your favorite beverage fresh no matter the adventure. Like all Polar Bottle plastic insulated water bottles, Ergo Stealth is BPA and Phthalate free, and backed by our lifetime guarantee.Stealth features our no spill cap, the Half Twist?. This innovative drink-through cap has a removable sealing gasket for easy cleaning and leak free security. No need to squeeze or suck. To drink: simply line up the ?drops? on cap and bottle and sip. * FOR HOT OR COLD BEVERAGE USE