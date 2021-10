Gorgeous Soft Leather in Racing Green Michael Kors Signature name Logo on Front Gold Studded Accents Gold tone Hardware Zip around top closure Flat top handle with 2' drop 2 Adjustable Shoulder straps Exterior front pocket with Zipper Closure Interior has MK Signature lining with 1 padded slip pocket for technology which has approximate 6.5' opening plus additional Zipper Pocket and 1 slip pocket Backpack measures approximately 10' H x 12.5' across bottom L x 5' D