Versace deodorant features the masculine scent of Eros, which draws on inspiration from Greek mythology with its bold blue bottle depicting the God of Love. It features a vibrant blend of mint leaves, Italian lemon zest and green apple for an unforgettable scent. Notes:- Top: mint leaves, Italian lemon zest, green apple- Middle: tonka beans, amber, geranium flower, vanilla- Base: cedarwood, vetyver, oak moss. 2.5 oz. By Versace.