What it is: A limited-edition set featuring the fresh scent of Eros Eau de Toilette in full and travel sizes. Fragrance story: Versace Eros is a fragrance for a strong man who is passionate and master of himself. Its masculine scent draws on inspiration from Greek mythology with its bold blue bottle depicting the God of Love. It features a vibrant blend of mint leaves, Italian lemon zest and green apple for an unforgettable scent. Style: Fresh. Set