What it is: A two-piece set featuring the fresh scent of Versace Eros, in a full-size eau de toilette spray and shower gel. Fragrance story: Versace is a masculine scent that draws on inspiration from Greek mythology with its bold blue bottle depicting the God of Love. It features a vibrant blend of mint leaves, Italian lemon zest and green apple for an unforgettable scent. Notes:- Top: mint oil, Italian lemon Orpur(R), green apple- Middle: