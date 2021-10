Key Notes: - Top notes: mint, green apple, lemon - Middle notes: tonka bean, geranium, ambroxan - Base notes: vanilla, oak moss, cedar, vetiver About The Fragrance: Love, Passion, Beauty and Desire: These are the key concepts of the new men's fragrance by Versace. The perfection of the male body is fused with the allusion to Greek Mythology. Eros, God of Love, able to make people fall in Love with his bow and arrow. Versace Eros is a fragrance for a strong man, passionate and master of himself.