Erskine Tartan Scottish Plaid Tote Bag

Classic Scottish tartan plaid pattern design featuring the plaid tartan of the Erskine Clan family. Show off your Scottish Pride with this tartan. It makes a great gift for any Scot or if you are displaying a wee bit of your pride in your Celtic heritage. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.