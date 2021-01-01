Nike ESC Women's Tailored Sneaker Pants

EVERY STITCH CONSIDERED. The Nike ESC Sneaker Pants offer premium craftsmanship. They've been updated with seams and details that are made to move with you. Soft and smooth, the pants adjust at the legs for customizable comfort. Exploration Meets Craft The Nike Design Exploration (NDE) team tests alternate versions of the iconic. Their work on the ESC (Every Stitch Considered) collection is a new form of luxuryâwith a touch of old-world craft and functionality. Each product is re-aligned with new seams and visual cues for better motion. Elevated Design Soft nylon combines with spandex for a comfortable feel that moves with you. Supportive Seaming The seams were strategically placed for support without sacrificing mobility. Find Your Fit Zippers at the legs let you adjust your fit. Unzip for a loose feel or pull them closed for a tailored look. More Benefits Side pockets store small items. Product Details 88% nylon/12% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: CW3743; Color: Desert; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult