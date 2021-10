Immerse yourself within the lore of EFT and Terragroup with the perfect fan art collectable A perfect gift for any fan of video games or Escape From Tarkov. Whether you are a chad USEC, a broke BEAR, or a rat scav, any fan should add this to their collection This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.