The perfect thermos for every season and every adventure! Our brand new Escape With Your Sidekick Thermos will quickly become an essential item for every excursion with your pup. Featuring a double-walled, BPA free, stainless steel body, a screw cap, and magnetic lid that doubles as a cup! 16 oz. Capacity Copper Vacuum Insulation Threaded Insulated Lid Keeps Drinks Hot for up to 12 Hours Keeps Drinks Cold for up to 24 Hours Heavy Duty Screw Top Lid Magnetic Cup Hand Wash Recommended