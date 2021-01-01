From rado
Rado Esenza Quartz White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch R53092902
White (high-tech) ceramic case and bracelet. Fixed white (high-tech) ceramic bezel. White mother of pearl diamond-set dial with silver-tone hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. ETA Caliber F10.001 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Touch controlled crown. Solid case back. Oval case shape. Case size: 33 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 15 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Additional Info: 68 white diamonds on dial. 0.292 ctws. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rado Esenza Quartz White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch R53092902.