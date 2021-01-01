Ellie Vail Esma Chain Ring in Metallic Gold. - size 6 (also in 5) Ellie Vail Esma Chain Ring in Metallic Gold. - size 6 (also in 5) 18k gold plated stainless steel. Made in China. Flat curb-chain design. Water resistant. Hypoallergenic. EVAI-WL33. 5950077763751. Ellie Vail Jewelry was founded in 2014 after former celebrity stylist Ellie Vail took the entrepreneurial leap and started designing jewelry full time. Designed for the everyday woman with a mix of classic and trend inspired styles, her pieces are made from hypoallergenic materials and are water-resistant. After the realization that stainless steel cuticle cutters did not rust when left in the water, Ellie set out to create a line of jewelry using that very same material, but plated in 18k gold. Finally, she was able to say goodbye to low quality fashion jewelry and painful skin irritations.