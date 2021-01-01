ESOL School T shirt Bold Brave Adventurous Teacher Gift T-Shirt

ESOL Teachers will be proud to wear this fun design in the classroom or on the go. The image on this tshirt describes English for Speakers of Other Languages perfectly - Bold, Brave & Adventurous! Students and parents will find this illustration cute! Perfect group t-shirt for your staff or team. This quote is great for that elementary, middle or high school educator you admire. Wear it on Casual Friday, Jeans Day, or any day! Click "ESOL Teacher T's Store" brand for more color and image options. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem