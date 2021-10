Cut from fine Italian wool in a crisp windowpane check, this suit is a staple-in-the-making from the family-owned tailored-menswear manufacturers. Jacket has notched lapels; chest pocket; flap pockets; interior pockets; back vent Trousers have zip fly; slant pockets; back button-welt pockets Unhemmed. Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Jacket is lined; trousers are lined to the knee 100% wool Dry clean