Aromatherapy Associates - Essential Bath & Shower Oils, 3 X 9ml - one size

Start and end your day with Aromatherapy Associates' 'Essential Bath & Shower Oils'. This set includes three of the brand's award-winning products to help you manage the stresses of life with a clear head and calm spirit. - ['Revive Morning' id391475] has an invigorating fragrance that includes Peppermint and Juniper Berry essential oils - ['De-Stress Mind' id1147833] has Frankincense to combat anxiety - ['Deep Relax' id391474] has soothing Vetivert and Camomile to help you unwind - Free from parabens, artificial fragrance and color