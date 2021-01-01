Nike Essential Men's Running Hat and Glove Set

KEEP THE HEAT IN. The Nike Essential Hat and Glove Set is made with lightweight, sweat-wicking fleece that helps keeps you warm and dry while you run. The top of the hat has a breathable design to release heat as your run heats up. Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat to help your head and hands stay dry and comfortable. The top of the hat is breathable to release heat. A lightweight fleece lining feels soft and warm. Product Details Reflective graphic Glove: Palm: 71% polyester/12% spandex/10% nylon/7% polyurethane (PU foam). Back: 86% polyester/14% spandex. Other: 87% polyester/13% spandex. Hat: 88% polyester/12% spandex. Hand wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment Style: N1000594; Color: Black/Black/Silver; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult