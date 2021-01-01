From campo

CAMPO Essential Oil Blend By CAMPO in Assorted

$45.00
In stock
Description

Aiding in your aromatherapy practice, these concentrated essential oil blends are formulated to be diluted with water or sniffed from the vial to promote ease and mental clarity. Energy: This uplifting blend of neroli, bergamot, and sandalwood awakens your senses and invigorates your mind. Focus: This grounding blend of sandalwood, cardamom, and cedarwood inspires feelings of peace and tranquility. Relax: This calming blend of lavender, orange, and frankincense dispels feelings of stress and anxiety. About CAMPO Founded by childhood best friends Jessica Frandson and Jill King, CAMPO is a line of all-natural essential oils, designed to support your daily rituals, yoga practice, and overall well-being. Inspired by the ancient art of perfume making, each carefully curated blend helps you find a mindful minute or two in your busy day. Sourced from premium botanicals, each elixir is handcrafted in CAMPO's California-based studio to ensure optimal purity and potency.

