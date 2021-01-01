Retired Teacher Lets The Recess Begin Teacher Essential T-Shirt

Retired Teacher Lets The Recess Begin Teacher Essential. Graphic with hearts for retired teachers who are grandparents. Great gift ideal to celebrate a retiree. Great shirt for teachers, history Teacher, Student who love retired teachers. Retired Teacher Lets The Recess Begin Teacher Essential. Great fun for a retired school teacher or university lecturer and a much loved Grandma. Gifts for Retired Teacher, Womens retired teachers, teacher retirement gifts, retirement shirts for teachers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem