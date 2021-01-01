From travelers choice

TRAVELERS CHOICE Essential Traveler 22" Utility Spinner Suitcase in Brush Charcoal at Nordstrom Rack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Travel in style with this lovely piece of carry-on friendly luggage. . Top and side carry handles. Telescopic push bottom aluminum handle system. HINOMOTO single wheels make pushing and pulling a breeze. Exterior features built-in TSA-approved recessed combination lock, brushed polyester finish, and quick access side pocket constructed with patented MAGSNAP Close System. Interior features compression tie-down system, fully lined interior with zippered mesh pockets. Approx. 21.25" H x 14.5" W x 9" D with 2" expansion. Weight: 6.7 lbs unpackaged. Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes. Durable brushed polyester

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com