From the Birks Essentials Collection. Crafted of 18K yellow gold, this exquisite necklace features a row of luminous sequentially-sized pearls fixed to a fine cable chain. Round freshwater pearls, 3-7mm 18K yellow gold Lobster clasp Made in Italy SIZE Length, about 18" with shortening rings at 15", 16" and 17" Pendant length, about 1.05".