REAL SIMPLE Essentials 2-Piece Eyelash Curler & Brow Brush Set in Mint at Nordstrom Rack

Two essential eye tools in one set. Use this eyelash curler to create eye-opening, beautifully fanned lashes with zero breakage or pinching. The easy grip handles require less force to give yourself a deep and dramatic curl everytime. The brow and lash comb is a multi tasking tool that gooms, combs and defines bows and lashes. Use the brush to groom eyebrows in place. The comb separates lashes for a more uniform look. . 2-piece set. For directions, see "Additional Info". Imported Set includes:. Eyelash Curler. Brow & Lash Comb