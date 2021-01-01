Suave Essentials Body Wash Ocean Breeze 15 oz

Dive into this crisp, refreshing ocean breeze body wash. Suave Essentials Ocean Breeze Body Wash has been specially made with a superior formula to bring the best out of your skin. This hydrating body wash delivers a deep clean with a rich, creamy lather. Skin feels refreshed and revitalized long after you shower. Suave body wash can also be used to clean hands just as effectively as hand soap. You will love the way the Suave Essentials Ocean Breeze Body Wash hydrates your skin. This shower gel is infused with sea algae extract and vitamin E, and the refreshing scent of watery hyacinth, sandalwood, and freesia will leave your skin with a subtle, lingering scent after you shower. This moisturizing body wash and shower gel is made with fragrances as beautiful as Bath & Body Works®(Bath & Body works is a registered trademark of Bath & Body Works Brand Management, Inc.). To use: squeeze a quarter-size amount onto a wet bath pouf or washcloth. Wrap yourself in bubbly lather. Savor the beautiful fragrance. Rinse. For over 75 years, Suave has offered professional quality hair and skin care products for the entire family, which are proven to work as well as salon brands. The Suave promise is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day. Find your favorite fragrance and leave a review at Suave.com.Fragrances as beautiful as Bath & Body Works®Awaken to clear blue sky, a gentle breeze and refreshing waters. Feel paradise in a bottle.This uplifting scent is a playful blend of watery hyacinth and fresh sandalwood, topped off with a splash of sheer freesia.Helping America live beautifully since 1937.