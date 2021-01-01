ADIDAS Essentials Camouflage 3-Stripes Cropped Tank Top, Size X-Large in Clear Pink/white at Nordstrom Rack

Pair it with some track pants and you're ready to channel your favorite '90s rock star in this cropped, fitted tank top. It's got a clean design that goes sporty, grunge or whatever your style vibe for the day may be. Uncomplicated and with unlimited potential, you can mix and match it with all your wardrobe favorites. Our cotton products support sustainable cotton farming. This is part of our ambition to end plastic waste. . Scoop neck. Sleeveless. Camo allover print 3 stripes. Cropped length. Imported Machine wash 93% cotton, 7% elastane single jersey