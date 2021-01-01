Suave Essentials Conditioner Aloe & Waterlily 30 oz

The Suave Essentials Aloe Waterlily Conditioner has been specially made with a gentle formula to bring out the best in your hair. Enjoy a deep moisturizing experience while the formula works to keep your hair looking healthy everyday. By making this your daily hair conditioner, you'll enhance moisture without weighing your hair down and making it oily. You'll love the way the Suave Essentials conditioner enhances your hair's natural beauty. Achieve the best results from this hydrating, moisturizing conditioner by pairing it with the Suave Essentials Aloe Waterlily Shampoo, a combination that delivers 2x more moisture vs non-conditioning shampoo. The fresh scent of waterlily will leave your hair with a lingering fragrance after washing. The Suave Essentials shampoo and conditioner range has a variety of options to suit everyone. Experiment with different fragrances, including Everlasting Sunshine, Waterfall Mist, and Sun-Ripened Strawberry. Find your favorite fragrance and leave a review at Suave.com. About Suave For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family, which are proven to work as well as salon brands. The Suave mission is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day.