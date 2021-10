Adidas Essentials French Terry 3-Stripes Pants. No need to mess with a classic when it looks and feels this good. These track-inspired pants have cozy French terry feel that brings comfort, big time. Unmistakable 3-Stripes down both legs and an adidas Badge of Sport at the hip make it clear they're part of the adidas family. This product is made with recycled content as part of adidas ambition to end plastic waste.