Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Jacket

FRESH AND ALWAYS IN SEASON. The Jordan Essentials Jacket is lightweight, water-repellent and lined for comfort. A new crop of colors mix with classic design lines for a fresh yet familiar look. Zip pockets and an adjustable hood with visor make it functional. Benefits Woven, water-repellent fabric feels crisp, lightweight and durable. Mesh body and hood lining provides breathable comfort. Woven sleeve lining has a smooth feel. 2-way zipper and an adjustable hem to personalize the fit. Zippered hand pockets secure small items. Hood with visor adjusts with drawcord. Product Details Jordan Standard fit Full-length zipper Elastic cuffs and hem Embroidered Jumpman logo Michael Jordan embroidered signature Body: 100% nylon. Lining/Hood Lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: DA9832; Color: Midnight Navy/Hyper Royal; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult