From seiko
Seiko Essentials Quartz Champagne Dial Ladies Watch SUR444
Advertisement
Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Champagne dial with yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Seiko caliber 6N22 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30 mm. Case thickness: 8.57 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Essentials Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Essentials Quartz Champagne Dial Ladies Watch SUR444.