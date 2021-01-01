Gill Essentials Starting Block Cart, Gray

Take the hassle out of equipment setup with the Gill® Essentials™ Starting Block Cart. The steel travel cart can hold up to 10 sets of track starting blocks and works with virtually any model. The black lacquer finish provides a protective coating, and the wheeled, portable design makes going from storage to setup a breeze. FEATURES: Track starting block cart Holds up to 10 sets of starting blocks Compatible with virtually any starting block model Steel construction with black lacquer finish for durability and an impressive look Four wheels for easy movement Dimensions: 52” tall x 38” long x 20” wide One-year manufacturer’s warranty Model: 923 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 217-367-8438.