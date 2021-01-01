Essex Junction Drinking Team Captain Vermont Beer Lover VT Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Winooski River design of our Ale themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Drinker fans, this Drinks trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10373000193 ways to use this vintage Drunk themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Celebration inspired look your Gathering addicts will surely love. Perfect for Get-together everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.