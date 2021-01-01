Mackage Essia Jacket in Red. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Mackage Essia Jacket in Red. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 100% nylonStuffing: 90% duck down 10% plumes. Made in Vietnam. Machine wash. Asymmetric front zipper. Insulated side zipper pockets. Water resistant, repellant and breathable fabric. Velcro graphic logo patch at sleeve. Featherlight sateen fabric. MACK-WO525. ESSIA. Mackage strategically combines creative design with intricate detailing to create their one-of-a-kind pieces. Specializing in expert tailoring in leather, down, and wool, their styles range from insulated outerwear to structured bags. Mackage aims to provide their customers with a fashion forward selection rendered with expert level craftsmanship, attention to fine detail, and a technical functionality that ensures the best quality season after season.