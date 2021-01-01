The Vagabond Shoemakers Essy wedge sandal will be your new summer favorite. With elastic straps for a comfortable wear, and a lightweight platform heel, every step will be a breeze. Vagabond recommends sizing up if you are in between sizes. Hook-and-loop closure across the bridge. Polyester slingback strap and crossover straps across the vamp. Polyester lining and leather insole provide comfort for continued wear. Open, round toe with platform heel. Synthetic traction outsole offers grip and stability. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.