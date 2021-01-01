EST 1984 Established 1984 Since 1984 Inauguration Day Tote Bag

EST 1984 or Established 1984 design to remember or commemorate a special date in event in your life in 1984, whether it’s the year a special person is born, the year you founded, started or launched a business or a project. EST 1984 or Established 1984 design to celebrate being born in 1984 and in the 80s, to remember starting over in 1984, to celebrate a remarkable event in 1984, or for inauguration day. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.