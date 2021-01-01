Established in 10314 Staten Island Gift Idea T-Shirt

This novelty est. in zip / postal code t-shirt is great for a traveler,nerd,geek,proud patriot,army soldier or fan of Staten Island. Awesome tee shirt for occasions such as a football,basketball,baseball league match; a student vacation trip; or birthday. Ft. a cool white font, an eagle, a vintage washed out retro distressed logo this tshirt is a hip option as bday; Xmas present. Hilarious funny,spring break party dress / gear,Christmas gift 4ll who love the city / town / district of 10314 Staten Island. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem