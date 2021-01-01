Heidi Daus "Estate Splendor" Beaded Necklace and Earring Set - Jet

Heidi Daus "Estate Splendor" Beaded Necklace and Earring Set Is it a great estate sale find or a treasured family heirloom? This Art Deco-inspired, graduating three-strand necklace and earring set adds bold, eye-catching style to your favorite looks. No one will know where you discovered the antiqued bijouxes, unless you tell them. What You Get 3-strand beaded drop necklace Pair of earrings Design Information Necklace features three graduating strands of individually knotted, faceted round glass beads - Each strand features a rectangular, glass stone and crystal-adorned drop that graduates in size - Rectangular end bars lined with petite, pavé round crystals Button-style earrings feature a bezel-set, octagonal glass stone center framed by petite, pavé round crystals - Bezel-set glass stone baguette accents at corners Good to Know